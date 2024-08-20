Sona Mohapatra On Use Of Auto-Tune: 'When You Hear Dhvani Bhanushali Or AP Dhillon Sing LIVE...' (EXCLUSIVE)

Singer, composer, and music producer Sona Mohapatra is known for her powerful voice and unapologetic stance on social issues. She is an outspoken critic of the usage of auto-tune in music, arguing that it dilutes the authenticity and emotional depth of a performer's voice.

The notable singer, in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, talked about her perspective on the use of auto-tune in music. Sona said, "This auto-tune matter is actually quite a ridiculous thing floating around for too long. Overrated discussion, in my opinion. When you hear Dhvani Bhanushali or AP Dhillon sing live, you know we should have an auto-tune to put out their recorded material and several more like them, but at least some of them dance and lip syncs show, unlike many films well-paid ‘rappers’ who do very little but pose and grunt on stage, and there is an audience for that too."

She further added, "There are singer-producers like Ritvitz who’ve made off-tune singing a style of its own, and that’s okay also; his fans like it that way, with different strokes for different folks. At the same time, one should know that we are in a digital age where all recordings are with instruments largely programmed and quantised such that even a really good singer who wows you when they sing live needs some tuning when mixed with machine-made music, so the barrage of auto-tune discussions on line slamming raw and authentic singing at times is sometimes quite foolish."

Sona feels that the authentic voice lies in embracing imperfections and delivering raw performances that connect with audiences on a deeper level. On the work front, she presented a small musical ode to womanhood on the awards night of the Indian Film Festival Melbourne, including her song Beda Paar from Laapataa Ladies.