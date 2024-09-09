 Sohum Shah On Tumbbad's Re-Release: 'Film Ke Saat Nainsaafi Hui, People Realised Value After Its OTT Release'
Sohum Shah On Tumbbad's Re-Release: 'Film Ke Saat Nainsaafi Hui, People Realised Value After Its OTT Release'

Originally released in 2018, Tumbbad, starring Sohum Shah, will now re-release on September 13, 2024.

Updated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
Tumbbad, originally released in 2018, is all set to re-release in theatres on September 13, 2024. Starring Sohum Shah, who plays a greedy Maharashtrian man, Vinayak Rao, reacted to the film's re-release and stated that he is 'very excited.' The actor said that originally, the film did not perform well and many people would ask him to re-release the film.

Sohum added, It will finally get the audience it deserves. People realised the value of this film after it was released on OTT. Iss film ke saath nainsaafi hui thi, woh haq hai jo iss baar milna chaahiye." The actor also hinted at the possibility of surprising his fans by making an unannounced appearance at the theaters.

Sohum Shah refutes rumours of doing 'Tumbbad 2'
Sohum Shah: 'I like it when people don't recognise me'
The 42-year-old said, "Yeh film aisi hai jise log theatres mein hi experience karna chaahte hain. This is not an OTT-type film, especially given the kind of sound and VFX it has. It is larger than life."

Further, he stated that people are tired of watching romantic movies now. "The aspiration value romantic films had, has gotten lost somewhere. Ab horror ke liye ek genre khul gaya hai kyuki log thak gaye hain romantic films dekh kar. With horror genre, there is a surprise value that people look forward to and the audience is becoming increasingly loyal audience to the genre," he noted.

Sohum Shah: 'I want to play edgy characters else I'm equally happy being a producer'
Speaking about the re-release trend, Sohum said that this is giving a second chance to many films. He hopes that his film also earns much more at the box office than it did with the original release. "Dhamaal karde aur puraane sab number ko peeche chorr de," concluded Shah.

