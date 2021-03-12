Sohum Shah makes time from shoot to meet his family in Rajasthan

Sohum Shah, who shot to fame with the movie, Tumbbad, is a busy man these days. He is in his home-state, Rajasthan, shooting for Reema Kagti's Fallen, which marks Sonakshi Sinha's OTT debut. The actor, who is shooting in Rajasthan for the first time, seems to be having a good time.

A source close to the actor shared, “It is for the first time that Sohum Shah is shooting in his home state, Rajasthan and he can't contain his excitement. Amidst his hectic schedule whenever he gets some time off shoot, he meets his family there. His sister lives in Jaipur and Mom in Sri Ganganagar. This has really been a very good change for Sohum as mostly he stays away from them for work.”

Fallen also features Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.