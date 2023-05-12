 Singer Papon admitted to hospital in Mumbai, pens heart-touching note for 13-year-old son
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSinger Papon admitted to hospital in Mumbai, pens heart-touching note for 13-year-old son

Singer Papon admitted to hospital in Mumbai, pens heart-touching note for 13-year-old son

Papon has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
article-image

Singer and music composer Papon, who is best known for his songs like Kyon, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Humnava, Bulleya and others, has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

While it is not known why the singer has been admitted, he has shared a picture from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with his 13-year-old son Puhor and penned a heart-touching note for him.

Papon: It’s an emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends

Papon said that he is a proud dad as his son took up the duty of night attendant at the hospital. "We all fight these small battles alone. I don’t personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital! It’s an emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well wishers," he wrote.

The singer added, "I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already."

Sharing his health update, Papon further said, "Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes! I am feeling much better now."

Celebs pray for Papon's speedy recovery

Soon after he shared the post, several celebrities flooded the comments section with 'get well soon' messages for Papon.

Shaan wrote, "Ironic but in the sweetest way .. you feel so good .. though not so well .. I can totally connect with this .. GetWell Soon Bro."

Richa Sharma commented, "Get well soon Papon..lots of love love."

Papon is an Indian playback singer and music composer. He rose to fame with hit tracks such as "Jiyein Kyun" (Dum Maaro Dum), "Moh Moh Ke Dhaage" (Dum Laga Ke Haisha), and "Bulleya" (Sultan) to name a few.

Read Also
Papon on Bollywood music: ‘I would love to see more original content that we can proudly present...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Singer Papon admitted to hospital in Mumbai, pens heart-touching note for 13-year-old son

Singer Papon admitted to hospital in Mumbai, pens heart-touching note for 13-year-old son

Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & other actors' fees REVEALED!

Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon & other actors' fees REVEALED!

From food to TV show: Know all the favourites of BTS' V

From food to TV show: Know all the favourites of BTS' V

Shaakuntalam, Rudhrudu, Newsense, Yaathisai: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films/shows that you...

Shaakuntalam, Rudhrudu, Newsense, Yaathisai: Trending and upcoming South-Indian films/shows that you...

BB15 fame Donal Bisht REACTS to receiving fake casting calls from company posing as Karan Johar's...

BB15 fame Donal Bisht REACTS to receiving fake casting calls from company posing as Karan Johar's...