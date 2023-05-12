Singer Papon admitted to hospital in Mumbai, pens heart-touching note for 13-year-old son

Singer and music composer Papon, who is best known for his songs like Kyon, Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Humnava, Bulleya and others, has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

While it is not known why the singer has been admitted, he has shared a picture from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with his 13-year-old son Puhor and penned a heart-touching note for him.

Papon: It’s an emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends

Papon said that he is a proud dad as his son took up the duty of night attendant at the hospital. "We all fight these small battles alone. I don’t personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital! It’s an emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well wishers," he wrote.

The singer added, "I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already."

Sharing his health update, Papon further said, "Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes! I am feeling much better now."

Celebs pray for Papon's speedy recovery

Soon after he shared the post, several celebrities flooded the comments section with 'get well soon' messages for Papon.

Shaan wrote, "Ironic but in the sweetest way .. you feel so good .. though not so well .. I can totally connect with this .. GetWell Soon Bro."

Richa Sharma commented, "Get well soon Papon..lots of love love."

Papon is an Indian playback singer and music composer. He rose to fame with hit tracks such as "Jiyein Kyun" (Dum Maaro Dum), "Moh Moh Ke Dhaage" (Dum Laga Ke Haisha), and "Bulleya" (Sultan) to name a few.