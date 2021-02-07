Singer Kavish Seth talks about trying to making it big in the city of dreams, Mumbai!

These house gigs would round up people at someone’s house, where Kavish performed along with other artistes like him. It would provide these musicians with opportunities to portray their talent, and the audience was encouraged to pay by choice. “I first experimented with this at a friend’s house in Powai, and immediately this trend caught on with others as well. Some of my seniors from college heard about it too and got involved in it.” It acted as a means to provide several talents a stage.

Delving into the memory lane, Kavish reminisced some of his cherished niches of the Mumbai muse. “Worli Fort has to be one of my favorite places in the city. The place overlooks towering commercial buildings, charming Koli houses, the sea link, all with the wind, and the ocean. It is almost everything one would associate the city with.”

“This is also where I came across one of the most interesting collaborations for Zubaan, with the Koli performer, Chintamani Shiwadikar.” With him, the project has released one of their most fun songs called Papletwaali. “Since the collaboration, we often go to the Koli houses where we are treated as their own, and every so often we jam and experiment with music, with genres like reggae too.”

Revealing his prized corners of Mumbai, Kavish continued, “Apart from this I am fond of the Juhu Wharfs, they are quite peaceful and allow me to walk closer towards the ocean. Then there is Brews and Bites, the IIT café, where I hung around with my friends, my seniors, and then the professors. We even went for walks around the campus, it was very fun. I like going to Prithvi Theatre as well, the ones in the city are, well, just so far away!”

Though locational inspiration remains very important for all performers, the audience makes has a key impact on their art too. “The Bombay crowds are characteristically very different as an audience when compared to those in the other cities. You would never find them squeeze into shows without paying for tickets or indulging in things like that. They project quite the no-nonsense attitude, and respect the value of art,” said the artiste reminiscing about his journey of navigating through what was offered by our city.