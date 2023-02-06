e-Paper Get App
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding LIVE Updates: Isha Ambani, Shahid Kapoor, others reach Suryagarh Palace

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 6 or 7 at the lavish Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The pre-wedding festivities for the couple have already begun and among the guests present at the wedding are Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor, Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and others

Monday, February 06, 2023
article-image
06 February 2023 09:59 AM IST

Sidharth-Kiara's sangeet ceremony to be held tonight?

As per latest reports, Sidharth and Kiara's mehendi ceremony was held on Sunday night, and on Monday night, the couple will host their grand sangeet ceremony.

The guests will be treated with a traditional spread for lunch on Monday, which will be followed by a sangeet-cum-cocktail night.

Sidharth's grandmother blesses couple

Ambani family at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding

Inside video from Suryagarh Palace

Sidharth-Kiara's guests greeted with dhols

If reports are to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara's guests were given a warm welcome as they reached Suryagarh Palace. They were welcomed to the beats of dhol and traditional folk dance and were also treated with traditional Rajasthani food among other delicacies.

Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor to dance on Dola Re Dola?

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor, both of whom happen to be quite close to Kiara, had earlier promised on 'Koffee With Karan 7' that the two will dance to the iconic song 'Dola Re Dola' if and when the actress gets married to Sidharth.

While both of them have already reached Jaisalmer for the wedding, it remains to see if they will actually keep their promise on the sangeet night.

Manish Malhotra designs 150 outfits for bride, groom and family

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who was seen accompanying Kiara as she landed in Jaisalmer on Saturday, is said to have designed around 150 outfits for the couple's wedding. He has designed outfits for the bride, groom and their family members.



Isha Ambani at Sidharth-Kiara wedding

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married on February 6 or 7 in Jaisalmer's grand Suryagarh Palace.

