Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding LIVE Updates: Isha Ambani, Shahid Kapoor, others reach Suryagarh Palace

As per latest reports, Sidharth and Kiara's mehendi ceremony was held on Sunday night, and on Monday night, the couple will host their grand sangeet ceremony.
The guests will be treated with a traditional spread for lunch on Monday, which will be followed by a sangeet-cum-cocktail night.
If reports are to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara's guests were given a warm welcome as they reached Suryagarh Palace. They were welcomed to the beats of dhol and traditional folk dance and were also treated with traditional Rajasthani food among other delicacies.
Filmmaker Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor, both of whom happen to be quite close to Kiara, had earlier promised on 'Koffee With Karan 7' that the two will dance to the iconic song 'Dola Re Dola' if and when the actress gets married to Sidharth.
While both of them have already reached Jaisalmer for the wedding, it remains to see if they will actually keep their promise on the sangeet night.
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who was seen accompanying Kiara as she landed in Jaisalmer on Saturday, is said to have designed around 150 outfits for the couple's wedding. He has designed outfits for the bride, groom and their family members.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married on February 6 or 7 in Jaisalmer's grand Suryagarh Palace.
