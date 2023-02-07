PHOTOS: Band, baaja, baraat for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 07, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are soon to be declared man and wife
The couple is set to tie the knot in the afternoon of February 7
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Preparations for the nuptials are in full swing
Photo by Varinder Chawla
A special band from Delhi has been hired for Sidharth's baraat
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Men carrying floral chandeliers were seen dressed up in all pink
Photo by Varinder Chawla
They geared up for the final baraat as they lined up outside Suryagarh Palace
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Earlier in the day, Sidharth and Kiara celebrated their Haldi ceremony
Photo by Varinder Chawla
They are expected to pose for the paparazzi in the evening post their wedding
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Later in the night, the couple is also set to throw a grand reception bash for the guests
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Among those on the guestlist are Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Armaan Jain, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, the Ambanis, and others
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sidharth and the other baraatis are expected to dance to his songs in the baraat
Photo by Varinder Chawla
