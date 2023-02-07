PHOTOS: Band, baaja, baraat for Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 07, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are soon to be declared man and wife

The couple is set to tie the knot in the afternoon of February 7

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Preparations for the nuptials are in full swing

Photo by Varinder Chawla

A special band from Delhi has been hired for Sidharth's baraat

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Men carrying floral chandeliers were seen dressed up in all pink

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They geared up for the final baraat as they lined up outside Suryagarh Palace

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Earlier in the day, Sidharth and Kiara celebrated their Haldi ceremony

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They are expected to pose for the paparazzi in the evening post their wedding

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Later in the night, the couple is also set to throw a grand reception bash for the guests

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Among those on the guestlist are Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Armaan Jain, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, the Ambanis, and others

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sidharth and the other baraatis are expected to dance to his songs in the baraat

Photo by Varinder Chawla

