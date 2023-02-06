Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding guest list

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 06, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to marry at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on February 7. The bride-to-be landed in Jaisalmer on Saturday
She was followed by groom-to-be Sidharth, who reached the city on Saturday evening with his family
Kiara was accompanied by fashion designer Manish Malhotra
Karan Johar too jetted off for the wedding on Saturday
Kiara's 'Kabir Singh' co-star Shahid Kapoor will be seen attending the wedding
He was accompanied by wife Mira Rajput as he landed in Jaisalmer
Kiara's childhood bestfriend Isha Ambani will too be a part of the festivities
Not just Isha, but the whole of Ambani family has already reached Suryagarh Palace
Armaan Jain and Anissa Mehrotra have also been invited to the wedding
Salman Khan will reportedly be present at the venue during Sidharth-Kiara's nuptials
Juhi Chawla too has taken off for the wedding and she shared the same on her social media handle
