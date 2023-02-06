Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding guest list

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 06, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to marry at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace on February 7. The bride-to-be landed in Jaisalmer on Saturday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She was followed by groom-to-be Sidharth, who reached the city on Saturday evening with his family

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kiara was accompanied by fashion designer Manish Malhotra

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Karan Johar too jetted off for the wedding on Saturday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kiara's 'Kabir Singh' co-star Shahid Kapoor will be seen attending the wedding

Photo by Varinder Chawla

He was accompanied by wife Mira Rajput as he landed in Jaisalmer

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kiara's childhood bestfriend Isha Ambani will too be a part of the festivities

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Not just Isha, but the whole of Ambani family has already reached Suryagarh Palace

Armaan Jain and Anissa Mehrotra have also been invited to the wedding

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Salman Khan will reportedly be present at the venue during Sidharth-Kiara's nuptials

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Juhi Chawla too has taken off for the wedding and she shared the same on her social media handle

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Kiara Advani's bridal looks ahead of wedding with Sidharth Malhotra
Find out More