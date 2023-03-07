Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani celebrate first Holi after wedding, share unseen Haldi photos

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani | Photo from Instagram

B-town’s newly married couple, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, are leaving no stone unturned to surprise their wedding. The couple's love for each other is frequently seen during their public appearances and on their social media posts.

The duo has once again left their fans in AWW by sharing their adorable photos on social media with a lovely Holi wish for all of us. Isn’t it great! After all, the newlyweds are celebrating their first Holi together, and therefore, it must be special for them.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Holi of love

Taking to their official Instagram handle, the duo shared a joint post, spreading all the love in the air. They wished their fans a happy Holi and wrote in a caption, "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours💛💜❤️💙💚"

In the post, we could see some of the candid clicks shared by them, where they appeared to be enjoying each other’s company. Kiara looked amazing in an orange-gold traditional outfit paired with floral ornaments. Sidharth looked handsome in a matching kurta.

The photos were probably from their pre-wedding function. The two were all smiles as they smeared haldi on each other’s faces.

Kiara-Sidharth wedding

The Shershaah actors got hitched at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer on February 7, this year. They were in a relationship for a while before deciding to get married.

Their wedding was an intimate ceremony with their family and close friends like Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra involved. They later threw a grand reception party in Mumbai for their friends in the industry.