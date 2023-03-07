e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSidharth Malhotra gives a glimpse of first Holi with wife Kiara Advani; see photo

Sidharth Malhotra gives a glimpse of first Holi with wife Kiara Advani; see photo

The duo shared their post-Holi celebration photo with their fans and followers.

Suryaprakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 07, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani | Photo from Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the newly weds of B-town, have finally treated their fans with the photo of their post-holi celebration.

The couple who tied the knot last month are among the most-loved pairs in the industry and their fans are always waiting for them to share their latest updates. Kiara and Sidharth recently shared a lovely picture of their Holi celebration to WOW their fans.

Read Also
Photo: Isha Ambani turns bridesmaid for Kiara Advani in UNSEEN pic from sangeet night with Sidharth...
article-image

Sidharth Malhoira shares a cute photo

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Shershaah actor posted a pic with a caption, “First Holi with the MRS 🧿🤗❤️#HappyHoli.”

As soon as the he uploaded the post, fan’s couldn;t keep resist to shower them with lovely messages. One user wrote, “Hayyyyyeeeeee😍😍😍😍😍😍” Another fan commented, “Kiara subah se Kabir bullet par dundh rha hai tumko!! 🙂”

A third fan wrote, “Best best best❤️❤️❤️”

Well, we could see from the pics that the duo is so in love with each other.

Read Also
Kiara Advani reacts to reports of doing a romantic film with Sidharth Malhotra: 'We would love...
article-image

Sidharth-Kiara also shared a lovely post this morning

This morning, the duo shared a joint post, spreading all the love in the air. They wished their fans a happy Holi and wrote in a caption, "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours💛💜❤️💙💚"

In the post, we could see some of the candid clicks shared by them, where they appeared to be enjoying each other’s company. Kiara looked amazing in an orange-gold traditional outfit paired with floral ornaments. Sidharth looked handsome in a matching kurta.

The photos were probably from their pre-wedding function. The two were all smiles as they smeared haldi on each other’s faces.

Sidharth Malhjotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 9 iat Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The duo was previously dating each other. It is said that the two met and fell in love with each other on the sets of their film, Shershaah.

Read Also
Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra and other Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Former cricketer-turned-actress Saiyami Kher wants to try for WPL next year, shares practice...

Watch: Former cricketer-turned-actress Saiyami Kher wants to try for WPL next year, shares practice...

Sidharth Malhotra gives a glimpse of first Holi with wife Kiara Advani; see photo

Sidharth Malhotra gives a glimpse of first Holi with wife Kiara Advani; see photo

Celebs arrive at Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain's Holi Party

Celebs arrive at Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain's Holi Party

Sahir Ludhianvi Birth Anniversary: Best Bollywood songs and qawwalis penned by the legend

Sahir Ludhianvi Birth Anniversary: Best Bollywood songs and qawwalis penned by the legend

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reacts to the reports of her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reacts to the reports of her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13