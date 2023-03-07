Sidharth Malhotra gives a glimpse of first Holi with wife Kiara Advani; see photo

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani | Photo from Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the newly weds of B-town, have finally treated their fans with the photo of their post-holi celebration.

The couple who tied the knot last month are among the most-loved pairs in the industry and their fans are always waiting for them to share their latest updates. Kiara and Sidharth recently shared a lovely picture of their Holi celebration to WOW their fans.

Sidharth Malhoira shares a cute photo

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Shershaah actor posted a pic with a caption, “First Holi with the MRS 🧿🤗❤️#HappyHoli.”

As soon as the he uploaded the post, fan’s couldn;t keep resist to shower them with lovely messages. One user wrote, “Hayyyyyeeeeee😍😍😍😍😍😍” Another fan commented, “Kiara subah se Kabir bullet par dundh rha hai tumko!! 🙂”

A third fan wrote, “Best best best❤️❤️❤️”

Well, we could see from the pics that the duo is so in love with each other.

Sidharth-Kiara also shared a lovely post this morning

This morning, the duo shared a joint post, spreading all the love in the air. They wished their fans a happy Holi and wrote in a caption, "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours💛💜❤️💙💚"

In the post, we could see some of the candid clicks shared by them, where they appeared to be enjoying each other’s company. Kiara looked amazing in an orange-gold traditional outfit paired with floral ornaments. Sidharth looked handsome in a matching kurta.

The photos were probably from their pre-wedding function. The two were all smiles as they smeared haldi on each other’s faces.

Sidharth Malhjotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 9 iat Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The duo was previously dating each other. It is said that the two met and fell in love with each other on the sets of their film, Shershaah.