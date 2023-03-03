Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra and other Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 03, 2023

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on March 3. They got papped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work. Take a look:

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani was spotted an an event

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with fans and media

Dia Mirza looked stunning in blue jeans and green shirt

Yami Gautam was smiles as she posed for paparazzi

Ayesha Jhulka looked beautiful in a pink dress

Ratna Pathak Shah poses for shutterbugs

Raj Babbar was spotted amid the promotions of his upcoming series

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at Mumbai airport

Ananya Panday was seen in white crop top and blue shorts

Sidharth Malhotra was also spotted in Mumbai

