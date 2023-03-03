In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor celebrates birthday with fans in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 03, 2023

Actress Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 36th birthday on Friday

The actor was greeted by a sea of fans outside her residence in Juhu

Shraddha, who is known for being quite friendly and interactive with her fans, thanked them for their wishes

She even made them happy by clicking selfies and signing autographs

Shraddha was seen leaving her house for the promotions of her upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

She met the sea of fans waiting for her outside her residence as she peeked out from the sunroof of her car

Shraddha even received some gifts from her ecstatic fans

Shraddha is gearing up for the release of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', which releases on March 8

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' will see Shraddha sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time

