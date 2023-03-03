In Pics: Shraddha Kapoor celebrates birthday with fans in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 03, 2023
Actress Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 36th birthday on Friday
The actor was greeted by a sea of fans outside her residence in Juhu
Shraddha, who is known for being quite friendly and interactive with her fans, thanked them for their wishes
She even made them happy by clicking selfies and signing autographs
Shraddha was seen leaving her house for the promotions of her upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'
She met the sea of fans waiting for her outside her residence as she peeked out from the sunroof of her car
Shraddha even received some gifts from her ecstatic fans
Shraddha is gearing up for the release of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', which releases on March 8
'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' will see Shraddha sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time
