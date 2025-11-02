 Siddharth Anand Takes Indirect Dig At Sandeep Reddy Vanga & Prabhas While Wishing Shah Rukh Khan On His Birthday
Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood filmmaker Siddharth Anand took an indirect dig at Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. On Sunday (November 2), Siddharth wished Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday with a heartfelt note on social media. His caption looked like a jab at the Spirit director.

For those unversed, on October 25, Vanga shared the audio teaser of Prabhas-starrer. It also calls Prabhas "India's Biggest Superstar." However, fans of Shah Rukh had trolled the makers of Spirit for calling Prabhas the biggest superstar of our country.

Now, sharing a photo with Shah Rukh, Siddharth wrote, "When stars go beyond being 'just a superstar' they are called 👑 (king's crown emoji). Happy Birthday INDIA's KING."

Soon after Siddhart shared the post, netizens believed it was a dig at Vanga and Prabhas. A user, on X, wrote, "No Vanga was harmed. 👌🤣"

Another wrote, "He is taking dig at SPRIT announcement video 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

"What a spirit full birthday wish," joked another user.

"This is the battle we need for entertainment. Vanga vs Sid," wrote another user.

Earlier today, Siddharth unveiled the first look of Shah Rukh's much-anticipated film King, showcasing the actor in an intense and high-octane action avatar.

In the video, Shah Rukh says, "Kitne khoon kiye ye yaad nahi. Ache log they ya bure kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon me ehsas dekha, ye unki aakhri saans hai. Aur main uski wajah. Hazaar jurm, 100 deshon me badnam, duniya ne diya, sirf ek hi naam. Darr nahi deh shat hoon."

The teaser also showcases Shah Rukh performing high-octane action sequences and ruthlessly taking down his enemies. Sporting silver hair amid scenes of bloodshed and chaos, the superstar exudes a fierce aura.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, King also features an ensemble cast including his daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor, among others.

