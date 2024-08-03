 Siddhant Chaturvedi And Navya Nanda Parted Ways After They Dated For Almost 2 Years?
Siddhant Chaturvedi And Navya Nanda Parted Ways After They Dated For Almost 2 Years?

As per reports, Siddhant and Navya have decided to remain friends despite their breakup.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
Siddhant Chaturvedi And Navya Nanda | Instagram

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda dating rumours have always been in the news. The two have often been tight lipped about their relationship. There has been much speculations that their romance has ended. 

As per the latest reports, the couple reportedly broke up after dating for almost two years. Siddhant and Navya parted ways a month ago. 

"The two broke up almost a month and a half ago. They have been very respectful about the situation. The two are extremely mature individual and their split was also one. They were mur able to find the future in their relationship. It run its course”, a Times Of India source confirmed. 

As per reports, the two have decided to remain friends despite their breakup. 

Siddhant & Navya Love Story Timeline 

The duo sparked dating rumours in 2022. They have often been spotted in the city. Last in June 2023, they were seen together outside a multiplex. In 2022, Siddhant was questioned about that, ‘If he is dating someone?’. To which the actor respond, "That I am dating, seeing someone. I wish that was true." 

On the work front, Siddhant was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kaha opposite Ananya Panday, and Gaurav Adarsh. 

On the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda is an entrepreneur, and is often seen working on her humanitarian projects She is the daughter of Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan. Navya is also in charge of her father's company, Escorts Kubota Lta.

