Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan look aesthetic on magazine cover

While their looks on the cover were all about vibrant pastel colours, their second look is all about the love for black. Looking as aesthetic as ever, the sibling’s duo is surely going to give some competition to their counterparts. Their pictures have left us all in awe of them and we can’t wait for Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut in Bollywood.

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1.