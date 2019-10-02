Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan look aesthetic on magazine cover

Sara Ali Khan is only two movies old and has been taking the industry by the storm with her impeccable performances and goofy nature. Sara Ali Khan shares quite an adorable rapport with her younger brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan but, their recent photos are proof that this duo is just the most stylish one around. Featuring as the cover stars for Hello Magazine, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan acted like muses to designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
While their looks on the cover were all about vibrant pastel colours, their second look is all about the love for black. Looking as aesthetic as ever, the sibling’s duo is surely going to give some competition to their counterparts. Their pictures have left us all in awe of them and we can’t wait for Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut in Bollywood.
Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1.
