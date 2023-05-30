Shubman Gill hints at making acting debut after dubbing for Spider-Man's Indian avatar: 'I find cinema fascinating'

Shubman Gill | Instagram

Team India cricketer Shubman Gill, who recently lent his voice to the Hindi and Punjabi versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, has hinted at making his acting debut. For those unversed, the cricketer has voiced the character Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian counter part of Spider-Man, in the film.

In an interview with News18, Shubman said he would love to act. He admitted he wasn’t sure if he would be open to doing a movie but he would like to hone the acting skills.

Shubman Gill to make his acting debut soon?

He said, "This is one skill that I’d like to access. I don’t know for sure if I’d be doing a movie — I may be doing, I may not be doing. But something that I’d be really excited or fascinated about is just to be to have that skill."

Shubman: I find acting and cinema very fascinating job

The cricketer said he would like to attend acting classes and do some workshops. "That (is something) I really want to do at some point of life. That is one of the reasons why I dubbed this movie. I thought I would have some experience because I find this whole acting and cinema very fascinating job. It’s not easy to convince other people or portray someone you are not so in that sense, I would want to have that skill (of acting) but I don’t know if I would be to go in front of the camera and do it. I can’t say for sure on this one," Shubman added.

Shubman often makes headlines for his rumoured relationship with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. Both Shubman and Sara have made a name for themselves in their respective fields and have a growing fan base.

While both of them have remained tightlipped about their rumoured relationship, they were papped on dinner dates, as well as entering and exiting the same restaurants multiple times.

But seems like the romance has ended even before the two made it official, as several reports suggest that Sara and Shubman have unfollowed each other on social media.

When Shubman Gill hinted at dating 'Sara'

Earlier, Shubman was also rumoured to be dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. A few months ago, during an interview with Sonam Bajwa, the cricketer was cornered into answering the queries surrounding his equation with Sara.

"Are you dating Sara?" Sonam had asked Gill, to which he had blushed and replied, "May be, may be not". However, neither of them clarified if the Sara in question was Tendulkar's daughter or the Pataudi princess, and Shubman too made sure to leave his fans guessing.