From Shubman Gill to Mohammed Shami: Recipients of all top IPL 2023 awards

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 30, 2023
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal received the Emerging Player of the Year award for scoring 625 runs in 14 matches at 48.08 with one century and five fifties. He earned a prize money of INR 10 lakh
RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell earned a cash prize of 10 lakh for being the electric striker of the season. He struck at 183.48 in 14 matches.
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill received a cash prize of INR 10 lakh for being the Gamechanger of the Season.
Shubman Gill also became the Most Valuable Player of the Season with 890 runs in 17 matches at 59.33 and earned INR 10 lakh cash prize.
Shubman Gill took the Orange Cap for IPL 2023 with 890 runs in 17 matches with three hundreds, receiving INR 10 lakh cash prize.
Shubman Gill went on to hammer the most fours in IPL 2023, hitting 85 of them and received INR 10 lakh cash prize.
RCB captain Faf du Plessis hit the longest six of the season, sending it over 115 meters against the Lucknow Super Giants. He received INR 10 lakh.
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan earned the Best Catch of the Season award, taking one against the Lucknow Super Giants. He also received INR 10 lakh cash prize.
Delhi Capitals won the trophy for Fairplay award in IPL 2023.
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami took the purple cap as he took 28 scalps in 17 matches at 18.68 apiece, earning INR 10 lakh.
Wankhede and Eden Gardens Stadium won the pitch and ground award. The two stadiums shared INR 50 lakh.
