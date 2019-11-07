Shruti Haasan wishes father Kamal Haasan on his birthday with lots of love!

Legendary actor, Kamal Haasan, celebrates his 65th birthday and the fans are elated! He also happens to complete 60 years in the film industry and to commemorate both the occasions, his older daughter, Shruti Haasan has the sweetest wish for him.

Sharing an adorable picture with father and sister, Shruti captioned it as, “Happy birthday Bapuji @ikamalhaasan ❤️ such a special birthday marking 60 years of your work in cinema, we get to go back to paramakudi we get to celebrate atthis life as well and most importantly we get to be a part of your very special life 🙂 love you lots papa”

Take a look at it.