Bhopal: Kamal Hasan in the city to shoot for Indian-2

BHOPAL: Few climax scenes of movie ‘Indian 2’ were shot at Iqbal Maidan on Wednesday.

In one scene at noon, 62nd birthday of a minister Madanlal is being celebrated and actor Kamal Hasan comes on stage and indicates the minister to become a dog. Kamal Hasan is playing the role of 90-year-old freedom fighter Senapathy while Akhilesh Mishra is playing the role of the minister.

Around 300 crew members were present along with 1500 crowds on the day. Few scenes of the movie were also shot at different locations in the city on Tuesday including Campion School road, Benazeer Ground, Raja Bhoj Set etc. More than 2000 local artists, 250 divers and 100 make-ups artist were part of the shoot. The shooting will continue in the city for next eight days.

Indian 2 is an upcoming Indian Tamil action thriller film directed by S Shankar. A sequel to the 1996 film Indian, the film is being produced by Subaskaran Allirajah‘s Lyca Productions.

A series of promotional posters featuring Kamal Haasan in his character were released in early January 2019 and production subsequently started on January 18, 2019.

A week-long shoot was held at a memorial home near Government General Hospital in Chennai, before the team also shot scenes at a nearby film studio. However the film was again delayed after the makers had trouble with the created sets.

The shoot was pushed further owing to the Indian general election in May 2019, where Kamal Haasan's political party participated.