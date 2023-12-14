Shrimad Ramayan Makers:

The historical epic of the Ramayana encompasses numerous anecdotes and untold chapters that surpass the understanding of mankind. Over the ages, filmmakers and creative visionaries have endeavored to convey broader narratives. While some may have succeeded and others may have failed, the Ramayana remains a continual source of inspiration. With this conviction, the team behind the upcoming television show Shrimad Ramayan gathered for a press meeting in Mumbai to elaborate on their objective of presenting the tale from their unique perspective. The Free Press Journal team was also present at the do.

Present at the meet were presenter Siddharth Kumar Tewary, author Anand Neelakantan, writer Vinod Sharma and Sony TV Channel Business Head Neeraj Vyas.

Speaking about the purpose of envisioning another depiction of the epic, Tewary of Swastik Productions shares, “Our purpose in telling this story is that we recognise the epic’s universality. It tells us human stories replete with emotions and belief. It’s a cultural handout for us to a generation that is emerging after us. This idea did not come from a place where I woke up one morning and said, ‘Okay, we’ll make the Ramayana.’ It’s been a long-cherished dream to present an authentic yet contemporary version of the epic.”

Neelkanthan, who has provided creative inputs to the making of the show, adds, “Numerous versions of the epic exist, with an estimated count of nearly 300. However, many Indians hold significance for the Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas ji. While it incorporates creative interpretation, the narrative primarily draws references from the aforementioned epic.”

Writer Vinod Sharma, who has written the dialogues and the songs that will be showcased on the show shares his thoughts about offering a contemporary show, which remains authentic towards the epic. He says, “We must dispel the notion that the Ramayana is merely a mythological tale; it is, in fact, a historical epic, providing a chronological account of events. Its contextual writing offers a source of guidance for the future. The significance of interpreting it lies in the reminder that the virtues Lord Ram embodies—compassion, acceptance, and warmth—are essential. For the few good people in the world, who practice such virtues, the world is an unkind place for them. They are faced with the challenges of how to exercise faith and belief. The epic also enables us to comprehend that where there is goodness, evil coexists.”

Lastly, Vyas explains the channel’s decision to platform a newer interpretation of the epic. “Mythology transcends historical boundaries. While history is confined by time, mythology is timeless and eternal. Our task is to present a narrative that is relatively ageless, catering to an audience unaware of our social and national origins. In a time and age where people don’t easily resort to books to ascertain knowledge, it becomes the responsibility of popular mediums to take the baton forward.”

The television premiere of Shrimad Ramayan is scheduled for January 1st, 2024 on Sony Entertainment Television.