Shraddha Murder Case: Who is Imran Nazir? Actor who claimed Aftab Poonawala was a drug addict

In yet another twist to the ghastly Shraddha Walkar murder case, television actor Imran Nazir Khan has now revealed that the victim was known to him and that her killer Aftab Poonawala was a drug addict.

According to a report in Times Now, Imran said that he met Shraddha while working for a social cause. In 2021, she asked him for details about rehabilitation centres for Aftab.

"Shraddha was known to me. She had told me in February 2021 that she was living a life of hell. According to Shraddha, her boyfriend was a drug addict and was doing drugs for nearly 2-3 years. She asked me for details about a rehab centre for Aftab," the report quoted Imran saying.

He, however, added that while he promised to help her out, she never contacted him again and left for Delhi with Aftab.

Who is Imran Nazir Khan?

Imran is a Mumbai-based actor, popular for being a part of several daily soaps like 'Gatbandhan', 'Hamari Bahu Silk', 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga' 'Mariam Khan Reporting Live', and 'Madam Sir', to name a few.

He has also starred in the mini-series 'State of Siege: 26/11' and Kunal Kemmu's 'Abhay'.

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case

Twenty-eight-year-old Aftab allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.