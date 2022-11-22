Shraddha murder case: Aftab disposed off the saw and blade used to chop body in Gurugram's forest area

Police personnel carry out a search operation in the forest area of Mehrauli to look for the other body parts of the victim Shraddha Walkar. | ANI

Delhi: Aftab Poonawala, who allegedly killed and dismembered his live-in partner Shraddha Walker's body parts in May this year, is continuously trying to mislead the police like a professional killer. He confessed during the interrogation that he had disposed of the saw and blade used to chop Shraddha's body near his office in the bushes of Gurugram's DLF Phase 3, the police sources said.

The police, however, couldn't find the murder weapon even after searching the area for two days.

Delhi Police sources further said that the accused Aftab threw the cleaver knife he used in chopping up the body into a garbage dump in the Mehrauli area.

"On the first day of the investigation on November 18, the Delhi Police team found some evidence from the bushes of Gurugram, which has been sent for Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) investigation. However, on the second day on November 19 of the investigation the Delhi Police searched with a metal detector but did not find anything there," police sources said as reported by ANI.