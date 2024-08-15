 Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 Has A Ranbir Kapoor Connection - Find Out
It's clear that the surprises and connections in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 don't end with just the storyline

Updated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
The much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 film Stree has finally arrived in theatres amid considerable fanfare and excitement. Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi has been generating buzz not just for its storyline but also for some surprising cameos and connections to Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.

As fans have been sharing their thoughts and stills from the film on social media, several interesting links to Ranbir's work have surfaced. In particular, some dialogues from Stree 2 echo lines from Ranbir's previous films.

One notable reference is a dialogue that mirrors a line from Rockstar. The dialogue is, "Pata hai… Yahan se bahut door, galat aur sahi ke paar, ek maidan hai, main wahaan milunga tujhe."

Another dialogue which caught the attention of the audience is in the mid-credits scene. As Abhishek's character tries to calm down an overly excited Bhediya/Bhaskar, played by Varun Dhawan in a special appearance, Jana says, "Tu Bhediya hai, Animal mat bann."

Another connection is with Ranbir's popular song Channa Mereya from the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In Stree 2, a character mentions, "Log mujhe Channa Mereya bulate hai," which seems to be a playful nod to the famous track.

These references have added an extra layer of intrigue to Stree 2 and it's clear that the surprises and connections don't end with just the storyline.

The film, a blend of horror and comedy, hit the big screens on August 15. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has a special cameo by Akshay Kumar. While the makers have not yet clarified if Akshay will headline a full-fledged horror comedy film in the Maddock universe, fans have already begun demanding it after his cameo in Stree 2.

