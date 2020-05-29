Shraddha Kapoor goes on 'groceries adventure' with brother Siddhanth Kapoor

Mumbai: Sporting masks for 'shopping adventure' with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, actor Shraddha Kapoor on Thursday shared a picture giving her fans insight into what grocery shopping looks like during coronavirus lockdown.

The 'Stree' actor reposted a selfie on Instagram where she is seen with her brother doing groceries shopping as they are seen wearing masks and gloves as precautionary measures and were seen pushing the trolley around inside the store. Along with the post, Shraddha wrote, in writing, " Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor ."