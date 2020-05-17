Shraddha Kapoor lends to support #LockdownZoos initiative

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor’s love and affection towards animals isn’t new news. The actress has been vocal about fighting for animals rights on several occasions and yesterday, Shraddha shared a post on her social media lending support to the #LockdownZoos initiative.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha wrote: “A lot of us are feeling anxious and “caged” during this lockdown. Imagine being taken away from your family, your home and being locked up for your entire life? Animals have feelings just like us. They get depressed when separated from their natural habitats and loved ones. Why should we believe that we have the right to take away their freedom? When @shazamorani asked me to be a part of this cause, I immediately jumped on board because I realized I could lend my voice to those who don’t have one. Animals can’t speak for themselves, we need to become their voice. I would truly hope that all of you do the same.”