 Sholay’s One Time Screening At Regal Cinema, Mumbai Today: Ramesh Sippy, Salim-Javed To Attend
What also makes the one-time screening special is that it will be showed in the vintage cinemascope print

CJ DeskUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 07:39 PM IST
A still from Sholay |

The iconic film Sholay, written by the legendary writer duo Salim-Javed, will have a special screening in Mumbai. The film’s re-release will celebrate the magic of Salim-Javed.

The official Instagram handle of Tiger Baby Films dropped an official announcement for the screening of Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay.

“Celebrate the magic of Salim-Javed 50 years later. One time screening of Sholay in cinemas this Saturday 31st August! Bookings open tomorrow,” the post read.

The special screening of Sholay will be held at Regal Cinema, Mumbai on August 31. Sholay’s director Ramesh Sippy and writers Salim-Javed will attend the screening.

What also makes the one-time screening special is that it will be showed in the vintage cinemascope print.

Sholay revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and enlists the help of two lesser criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru wonder why Thakur does nothing to help them.

Salman Khan's Stunning Revelations At Angry Young Men Trailer Launch
Sholay's One Time Screening At Regal Cinema, Mumbai Today: Ramesh Sippy, Salim-Javed To Attend

