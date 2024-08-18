Salman Khan's Stunning Revelations At Angry Young Men Trailer Launch

Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar and Salman Khan at the trailer launch event of Angry Young Men trailer launch event | Varinder Chawla

The intriguing and emotion-packed trailer for the upcoming docuseries, Angry Young Men took place recently. The three-part docuseries masterfully captures the personal and professional journey of the legendary writer-duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, more popularly known as Salim-Javed. In the 1970s, they revolutionised Indian cinema by reinventing the Bollywood formula, introducing ‘angry young man’ heroes in a romance-dominated industry, and making action-dramas a beloved genre. The Free Press Journal was present at the event.

Present on the occasion was a sight not many would get to see in their lifetime- Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. Together on stage. Angry Young Men is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 20. It immerses the audience in the rich Bollywood realm that they created, spotlighting their iconic characters and blockbusters such as Deewar, Don, Sholay, Trishul, and Dostana—films that have left an indelible imprint on Indian cinema.

From their modest origins to becoming the first screenwriters to achieve stardom, it showcases rare archival footage, offering a nostalgic glimpse into their personal relationships, camaraderie, and creative brilliance through their unforgettable collaboration across 24 films.

Heartfelt reflections from industry figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Helen, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan further highlight the significant impact Salim-Javed had on their careers. Saying that their coming together was not very conscious, it just happened, Akhtar also held Salim’s hand and announced that the duo will come together one last time for another script.

Farhan Akhtar

When I write scenes, I mean, it's not about emulating or copying consciously, but there is a certain garja, for the lack of another word, that was given to the parts that they had written. And every character contributed in some way, had a personality, a way of speaking, a moment in the film. The piece of advice that my dad gave me was that we come from a long tradition where sons never listen to their fathers. So please don't listen to me. Go ahead and do whatever you want to.

Salim Khan



“I started my career in front of the camera but realized that my true strength lay in telling stories. That’s when I decided to focus on what came naturally to me – writing. I then met Javed who was equally passionate about writing, and together we did some fantastic work together, which I am very proud of. We had an excellent run and achieved great success, and also challenged industry norms along the way.”

Javed Akhtar



“I arrived in this city as a young man with no job, contacts, or money and often going to bed hungry; despite that, quitting never crossed my mind. What I always knew, however, was that my life story was something I would want to share with the world.”

Salman Khan’s 5 Mic Drop Moments

Salman Khan, however, was the one who stole the show with several mic drop moments.

- They were the highest paid writers then. It’s good that they didn't pursue acting, look at them, even now you won’t find such good looking actors.

- Ye hit pe hit diye ja rahe the, and jin logo kei saath yei kaam nahi kar paye, for dates, ya shakal pasand nahi aayi, they tagged them and spread news that inka dimaag kharab hai. Lekin inka nahi tha, jo yei keh rahei thei, unka tha.

- They took from life and put it into cinema. Rest of the writers, cinema se lekar cinema mei hi daal diya.

- The one who knows how to handle pressure the best is Riteish Sidhwani (Ritesh is the son of the owner of Marlex pressure cookers)

- Mere paas maa hai. aur who bhi do.

List of 24 films by Salim-Javed

1. Andaz (1971)

2. Adhikar (1971)

3. Haathi Mere Saathi (1971)

4. Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

5. Zanjeer (1973)

6. Yaadon Ki Baraat

7. Majboor (1974)

8. Haath Ki Safai (1974)

9. Sholay (1975)

10. Deewaar (1975)

11. Aakhri Daao (1975)

12. Premada Kanike (1976)

13. Immaan Dharam (1977)

14. Chacha Bhatija (1977)

15. Manushulu Chesina Dongalu

16. Don (1978)

17. Trishul (1978)

18. Yugandhar (1979)

19. Kaala Patthar (1979)

20. Dostana (1980)

21. Shaan (1980)

22. Kranti (1981)

23. Zamana (1985)

24. Mr. India (1987)