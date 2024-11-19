Shocking Video: Cops Brutally Lathi-Charge Ram Charan Fans As Actor Gets MOBBED During Kadapa Visit

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan visited Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh on November 18, Monday, and as soon as his fans got a whiff of his presence in the region, they gathered in huge numbers and mobbed his convoy. As the crowd went out of control, the local police had to resort to lathi-charge, and several videos of the incident have now gone viral.

Ram Charan was in Kadapa to seek blessings at the Durga Devi Temple and Ameen Peer Dargah as part of his annual Ayyappa Deeksha journey. He was also the chief guest at the 80th National Mushaira Ghazal event at the Dargah.

In one of the videos, the actor can be seen waving to his fans by peeking from the sunroof of his car, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Major chaos ensued in the locality, and to avoid any untoward incident, cops were stationed in the areas surrounding the religious places.

However, the mob went berserk seeing Ram Charan, and when it became difficult to control the crowd, the local police resorted to lathi-charge. In the videos, the cops can be seen brutally thrashing the fans with their batons.

Fans also showered flowers on him and got a massive garland to welcome him in Kadapa.

On the work front, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Game Changer. The teaser of film was unveiled at a mega event in Lucknow on November 9, and it gave glimpses of the different shades of the actor in the film, before ultimately transforming into an angry young man.

"I am unpredictable," the actor said in the teaser. The film also stars Kiara Advani, though the teaser gave very little information about her character.

Game Changer is written and directed by S Shankar. The film also features Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil, among others. It is scheduled to release on January 10, 2025, on the occasion of Sankranti.