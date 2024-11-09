Game Changer Teaser: Ram Charan Turns Angry Man, Kiara Advani’s Short Glimpse Leaves Her Character Unclear (WATCH)

The much-awaited teaser of Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani was unveiled on Saturday, November 9, during a grand launch event in Lucknow. The 1-minute and 31-second-long teaser featured Charan portraying different shades of his character, ultimately transforming into an angry man.

The teaser showed Ram fiercely hitting the bad goons. It also includes scenes of him studying for his UPSC exams. While fans were eagerly waiting to see Kiara Advani, she appeared only in a brief glimpse, keeping her character under wraps.

Check out Game Changer teaser: