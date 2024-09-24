Leaked! Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani Shoot Romantic Song For War 2 In Italy; Videos From Sets Go Viral

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani are currently busy with the shoot of their much-awaited film War 2. If reports are to be believed, the actors are in Italy. Several pictures and videos of Kiara and Hrithik have surfaced on social media platforms in which they are spotted during the shoot of what looks like a song.

In the viral videos, the actors are seen on the streets in casual outfits. While Kiara looks gorgeous in a pink mini dress, Hrithik wore blue trousers, white t-shirt and a striped shirt.

The leaked clip from the sets of War 2 shows Kiara running towards Hrithik and hugging him. They are also seen walking hand-in-hand in the visuals. The picturesque locations of Italy have served as the perfect backdrop for the romantic track.

Soon after the videos surfaced on social media, netizens gushed over their on-screen chemistry. Take a look at some of their pictures and videos here:

OMFG !!!! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/M5t9AXT0Dr — ℝ 𝕀 𝕊 ℍ 𝕀 (@Broken__Bad__) September 24, 2024

Reacting to the viral visuals of Kiara and Hrithik, a user wrote on X, "Hrithik Roshan & Kiara Advani Spotted Together 😍 They Look Beautiful Together."

"Hrithik and Kiara, how beautiful they are together," gushed another user.

A fan wrote, "Two incredibly attractive actors are joining forces and look absolutely charming together. Btw, Kiara is stunningly beautiful."

"OMG MY GORGEOUS COUPLE!! Kiara Advani & Hrithik Roshan are looking FIRE together!🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌😍😍😍🧿🧿💖💖💖✨✨✨Ahhh I'm So Excited!! This is also giving DHOOM 2 Aishwarya & Hrithik vibes," read another comment.

A report in MidDay had earlier stated that the track is composed by Pritam and it will be shot in Venice, Tuscany, Lake Como, Naples, the Amalfi Coast, and the Sorrento Peninsula.

Reportedly, the film will also have high-octane action sequences and dramatic scenes. The cast and crew of the film will return to India in early October.

Also starring Jr NTR, War 2 is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2025. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action-thriller film War which starred Hrithik, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.