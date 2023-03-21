 Shocking! Harry Potter star Paul Grant passes away at 56
Paul Grant, who died at the age of 56 was declared 'brain dead' earlier.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Paul Grant | Photo File

Paul Grant, popular for his role in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Star Wars: Return of Jedi died today at the age of 56. Surprisingly, he was found at the train station in London on Thursday afternoon while his body wasn’t giving any response. 

Fans are disheartened by the news and paying tribute to the star who was one of the finest actors in the industry. When Grant was taken to the hospital, he was declared ‘brain dead’ and was kept on life support. Later, his support was removed after the doctor declared him dead. 

article-image

Family mourns his demise

Paul Grant’s daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant,, told The Sun, “I’m shattered. My dad was a legend in various ways. He was a fine actor, father as well as grandfather and had an eternal love for all of us and his girlfriend Maria. He always tried to bring a smile to everyone’s face.”

His girlfriend Maria Dwyer stated that Paul Grant was the love of her life and that life won’t be the same again without him. She also revealed that he was a very funniest and positive person.

article-image

Paul Grant’s acting career

In his entire Hollywood career, Paul appeared alongside several Hollywood stars like Jennifer Connell and David Bowie. 

Paul Grant as Globin

Paul Grant as Globin | Photo File

The most crucial roles of his career were essaying a Globin (Harry Potter) and the Sorcerer’s stone, and Evok (Return of the Jedi).

His fictional character, Globins, are called one of the most intelligent species of mystical beings with distinguishing characteristics in a wizard world.

Not just this, the British star also performed stunts in  Labyrinth and Legend (1985) and Willow (1988).

article-image

