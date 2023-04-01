Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani expecting second child? Viral video from NMACC event leaves netizens guessing

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani | Photos by Varinder Chawla

The grand opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) took place on March 31 in Mumbai. Several Bollywood and sports celebrities and industrialists attended the event with their families.

The Ambanis also made stylish appearances and posed for the paparazzi. Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta and her husband Akash Ambani looked as royal as ever. The two showed up in traditional attire.

Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani make heads turn

While Akash wore a green sherwani, Shloka looked gorgeous in a light pink and golden saree. The couple walked hand-in-hand and were all smiles as they posed for the photographers.

Take a look at their video here:

Is Shloka Mehta pregnant?

Soon after Shloka and Akash's video was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, several users in the comment section asked if Shloka is pregnant.

"She looks pregnant," a user commented. "Is she pregnant? Good news coming soon," read another comment.

"She is pregnant I guess 2nd baby on board," another user commented.

However, there is no confirmation or news from the Ambani family about Shloka's pregnancy.

It may be noted that reports of Shloka and Akash's pregnancy had surfaced in January 2023 as well when the couple hosted a grand birthday bash for their son Prithvi Ambani.

As the videos from the birthday bash went viral, several users also pointed out that Shloka seems to be pregnant again.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russell Mehta, the owner of one of India’s leading diamond companies. Akash and Shloka tied the knot on March 9, 2019, in Mumbai. They were blessed with their first child, a son, in December 2020.