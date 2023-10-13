Shiva Rajkumar On His Character In Ghost: When I Come In Front Of The Camera, I'm A Different Person

Touted to be an action-packed thriller, the team of the upcoming Kannada film Ghost revealed its Hindi trailer for the media, at a press conference in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal team was also present at the do.

Seen in attendance at the launch were the cast comprising of actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jayaram, Archana Jois, director M.G. Srinivas and producers Jayantilal Gada and Sandesh Nagraj.

Promising to be a heist thriller, the film sees Rajkumar essay an enigmatic gangster who will hijack a prison cell for the sake of justice.

Despite his towering performance on-screen, the actor was a man of few words at the event. Sharing the secret behind his ability to transform on-screen, the actor reveals, “I'm like a baby. When I come in front of the camera, I'm a different person. But, off it, I'm as childlike as one can be."

Read Also Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar Renders Apology To Siddharth For Chithha Press Event Row

When Malayalam actor Jayaram took his turn to speak, he first took the opportunity to extend Navratri greetings to the media present. He conveyed his wishes in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi, drawing tremendous applause from the audience.

Speaking about his off-screen camaraderie with Rajkumar, whom he fondly addresses as Shivanna, the actor shares, "Every year, Shivanna would visit home during the Navratri festival in Kerala as the brand ambassador of a jewellery brand. I would always politely request him to please take me in a Kannada film. Even if it's a small part that he had to offer. Instead, he gave me such a huge role opposite him. I'm very thankful and excited. This is my debut film in Kannada and I'm looking forward to the release of the film, as an audience member.

Addressing his co-star further as a man of character, Jayaram shares, "Take a look at him. See how he is here compared to what you see of him on-screen."

Read Also Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar Exudes Mean Machismo in Ghost Teaser As He Turns 61 Today

Director Srinivas, who has been a former RJ and a director for over a decade, took the opportunity to share how the humility of his actors enables him to present a story as per his desire. "The joy of working with these two legendary superstars and Anupam (Kher) sir is that they are very humble and always willing to learn. Shivanna is considered as the brand ambassador of simplicity in Karnataka. But, when he comes on-screen, you sit behind the monitor and clap like an excited child.”

Archana, whom many will recollect as Rocky Bhai’s mother in KGF reveals her excitement over visiting Mumbai for another Pan-Indian release. “It is my privilege to say that this is my second Pan-Indian film. I’m glad with both KGF and Ghost, I get to meet the media and the audience here, in Mumbai.”

Co-starring Anupam Kher and Prashant Narayanan, Ghost releases in cinemas on October 19.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)