Shilpa Shetty Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Mandir To Seek Blessings; See Photos

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra visited Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi to seek blessings, days after the release of her web series Indian Police Force. In the show, directed by Rohit Shetty, Shilpa is seen playing the role of a police officer.

On Sunday (January 28), the actress shared a couple of pictures on her official Instagram account in which she is seen offering prayers. In one of the photos, she is seen seeking blessings with folded hands. The actress was seen wearing a yellow and pink traditional outfit.

"Surrender to HIM with faith and patience 😇 🙏 OM SAI RAM," Shilpa captioned her post. Take a look:

Shilpa is a devotee of Sai Baba and she visited the famous Shirdi temple with her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, in January 2022. Last week, Shilpa also visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings.

Meanwhile, on working with Rohit in Indian Police Force, Shilpa had earlier said, "I feel elated that Rohit thought of me to play Tara Shetty. What I really loved about playing this part is that it is gritty and so real. We've not used a single stunt double and it was Rohit's conviction that he wanted to keep it as real as possible because we were playing real life heroes. He pushed us and prepared us to attempt something like that."

She added, "It was a huge opportunity for me and I grabbed it with both hands. I'm very happy to be associated with Indian Police Force. It truly is an ode to our forces."

Indian Police Force, a seven-episode series, promises an entertainment extravaganza, high on action, suspense, thrill, and drama. It marked Rohit's digital directorial debut.

Besides Shilpa, the show also features Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo, Sharad Kelkar and Isha Talwar. It pays tribute to the selfless service, unwavering commitment, and patriotism of Indian police officers who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep the nation safe.