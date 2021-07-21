Shilpa Shetty Kundra skips shoot of 'Super Dancer 4' amid husband Raj Kundra's arrest

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, on Tuesday, was missing from the sets of Super Dancer: Chapter 4. This comes in the wake of her husband, businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest on Monday night. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Hungama 2, left everyone surprised with her absence, claims a source who was present on the set. After waiting for the actress to show up, the team decided to shoot the episode with the other judges, filmmaker Anurag Basu, choreographer Geeta Kapoor, and guest judge Karisma Kapoor, sans Shilpa. Given the controversy her husband is in embroiled in, Shilpa probably wants to avoid uncomfortable questions and stay away from the media, says a source.

Hungama 2, which releases on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23, marks Shilpa’s comeback to movies after over a decade. She also has Nikamma in her kitty. Both, Hungama 2 and Nikamma are a departure from the trend of actors making a comeback to the screen with heavy duty, socially relevant films.