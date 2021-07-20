Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, UK-based kin 'masterminded' global porn racket: Mumbai Police

A company of businessman Raj Kundra, arrested in a porn films case, was running operations for a London-based firm floated by a close relative which was into producing pornographic content for India, the Mumbai police claimed on Tuesday.

Kundra (45), husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the crime branch on Monday night in a case, which it said, related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

On Tuesday, he was produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till July 23.

Kundra's Viaan Industries had a tie-up with London-based company Kenrin, which owns 'Hotshots' app, allegedly involved in publishing pornographic films, a senior police official said.