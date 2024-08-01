Shekhar Home Trailer: Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey Solve Mysterious Crimes In Indian Adaptation Of Sherlock Holmes

The makers of Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey and Rasika Duggal's Shekhar Home unveiled an intriguing trailer of the web series on August 1. Directed by Srijit Mukherji and Rohan Sippy, the detective drama series is an Indian adaptation of Sherlock Holmes. The trailer has raised anticipation of the audience.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the different avatars played by Menon as he steps into the shoes of Shekhar to solve mysteries. It opens with a visually striking sequence of bustling Kolkata streets with the calm of Shekhar Home's private study and his world.

Menon's portrayal of Shekhar is intense and charismatic and he is indeed a best fit for such a complex role. The trailer highlights his character's trademark analytical skills and keen observation. Fate makes him cross paths with Jayvrat Sahni, a middle-aged bachelor, played by Ranvir Shorey, who goes on to become an unexpected ally, and together, they embark on a journey of solving mysteries.

The chemistry between Menon and Shorey's characters is solid, hinting at a partnership that will drive the narrative forward. The plot hints at a series of mysterious crimes that Shekhar tries to unravel with Jayvrat's help.

The supporting cast, including Rasika Duggal and Kirti Kulhari, promises a strong ensemble performance. Overall, the trailer sets the tone for what promises to be a gripping narrative, despite being an adaptation of the stories of arguably the best known fictional detective.

It will be interesting to see if Shekhar Home manages to captivate fans of the original Sherlock Holmes tales and new audiences alike.

The show is all set to stream on JioCinema from August 14.