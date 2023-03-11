e-Paper Get App
Shehnaaz Gill becomes the target of Asim Riaz fans yet again - Here’s why

Shehnaaz Gill was called fake by the fans of the rapper while they tried defending him from the trollers on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz |

Shehnaaz Gill, who is receiving loads of love from fans all across the country, is also on the receiving end of trolls. The actress was recently targeted by the fans of Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz.

Asim was recently criticised by a section of users on social media for his flop show in Kolkata. His performance video from a Holi festival in the city went viral on the internet which was trolled by netizens. Many claimed that there was hardly any crowd seen as everyone got bored of his lackluster performance. 

Shehnaaz Gill’s name got included after the fans of Asim Riaz shared a video of the star from the same festival. While defending the Bigg Boss 13 runner up, they ended up targeting the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress. 

article-image

Shehnaaz Gill called FakeNaaz by Asim Riaz fans 

The rapper’s fans shared another video from the same Holi event, where a huge crowd was seen cheering for him. His fans didn’t leave a chance to point fingers at Shehnaaz Gill. They shared two photos of the actress from her Holi celebration, in which two hard drinks were placed in front of her. At the same time, they dropped two other photos showing Asim Riaz clicking a selfie with his fans.

They called Shehnaaz the idol of Asim Riaz haters, and even termed her #FakeNaaz.

article-image

Asim Riaz called out for his arrogance

Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill were co-contestants in Bigg Boss 13. However, they had a bitter equation as she always stood for Sidharth Shukla who often got into arguments with the rapper. 

The rapper was recently called out by social media users and several people from the industry after he stated that Bigg Boss 13 was rigged and Sidharth Shukla was a pre-decided winner of the show.

article-image

