‘She speaks everything’: Charu Asopa shuts down trolls for questioning her daughter’s speech

Charu Asopa recently slammed the social media users who questioned her 1-year-old daughter Ziana’s speech for not talking yet.

In one of her latest YouTube vlog, Charu said, "She can speak words like mommy, daddy, and tata. She says everything, and my clips are only a few minutes long instead of the 24 hours we spend with each other. She isn’t required to talk at that time only."

At the same time, the actress also requested people to understand and make sure whatever comes out of their mouth is spoken in a mature manner. She added, "Previously, you guys used to say that Ziara couldn’t stand or walk. However, she is doing everything. Giver her some time and jab uska time aayega woh karegi."

Charu Asopa asks trolls to relax

She went on to lash out at the trolls, asking them to chill and not provide their suggestions to her. Charu also told them that she is more worried about her daughter’s well-being and stays in contact with their doctors.

"For my child’s progress, I am in constant touch with the doctor and consult with them at regular intervals, including the suggestions from the mothers in my contact. I have many friends who have kids, and they told me even their children take time to talk. Every kid is different, just like every pregnancy is. There are some women who vomit for the entire nine months, some for three months, and some do not vomit at all. Everybody is different, so please chill and enjoy your day."

Charu Asopa - Rajeev Sen co-parenting Ziana

For the unversed, Charu Asopa, along with her estranged husband, became parents to their baby girl, Ziana, in the year 2021.

Despite separating from each other, they are focusing on co-parenting their daughter together.