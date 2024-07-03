Shatrughan Sinha Denies Rumours Of Falling Off His Sofa & Undergoing Operation: 'Surgery Hui Aur Mujhe Nahi Maloom?'

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha was recently hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, days after his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal.

Shatrughan has been discharged from the hospital and has denied rumors that he fell off his favorite sofa and underwent surgery. Sinha told Times Now, “I even read that I had minor surgery in the hospital. Surgery ko… Khamosh! Arey bhai mujhe surgery hui aur mujhe khud ko nahi maloom?"

Further, Shatrughan said that he was in the hospital for his annual full-body check-up. He also recommended people over 60 get it done.

"I've been travelling for my election campaign non-stop for three months. Then, right after my daughter got married,. I am no longer that hot-blooded, energy-driven young man who could do 3 shifts a day and still have the energy to party all night. I need to slow down,” added Shatrughan.

Further, Shatrughan also expressed his joy about his daughter Sonakshi's wedding and said, "It all went off well. Thanks to the Almighty, my daughter is happily married now. As for the naysayers who are not happy, I have nothing to say to them."

Earlier, Shatrughan's son, Luv Sinha, confirmed his father's hospitalisation to the Indian Express, “Dad had viral fever and weakness the last couple of days, so we decided to admit him to the hospital.”