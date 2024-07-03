 Shatrughan Sinha Denies Rumours Of Falling Off His Sofa & Undergoing Operation: 'Surgery Hui Aur Mujhe Nahi Maloom?'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShatrughan Sinha Denies Rumours Of Falling Off His Sofa & Undergoing Operation: 'Surgery Hui Aur Mujhe Nahi Maloom?'

Shatrughan Sinha Denies Rumours Of Falling Off His Sofa & Undergoing Operation: 'Surgery Hui Aur Mujhe Nahi Maloom?'

Shatrughan Sinha was hospitalised on Sunday after his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, July 03, 2024, 01:15 PM IST
article-image

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha was recently hospitalised at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, days after his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal.

Shatrughan has been discharged from the hospital and has denied rumors that he fell off his favorite sofa and underwent surgery. Sinha told Times Now, “I even read that I had minor surgery in the hospital. Surgery ko… Khamosh! Arey bhai mujhe surgery hui aur mujhe khud ko nahi maloom?"

Read Also
Shatrughan Sinha Hospitalised, Undergoes Surgery Days After Daughter Sonakshi's Wedding With Zaheer...
article-image
Read Also
'Overwhelmed' Shatrughan Sinha Calls Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Union ‘Wedding Of Century,...
article-image

Further, Shatrughan said that he was in the hospital for his annual full-body check-up. He also recommended people over 60 get it done.

"I've been travelling for my election campaign non-stop for three months. Then, right after my daughter got married,. I am no longer that hot-blooded, energy-driven young man who could do 3 shifts a day and still have the energy to party all night. I need to slow down,” added Shatrughan.

Further, Shatrughan also expressed his joy about his daughter Sonakshi's wedding and said, "It all went off well. Thanks to the Almighty, my daughter is happily married now. As for the naysayers who are not happy, I have nothing to say to them."

Read Also
Luv Sinha Hits Back At ‘Online Campaign’ For Not Attending Sonakshi-Zaheer Wedding: ‘Family...
article-image

Earlier, Shatrughan's son, Luv Sinha, confirmed his father's hospitalisation to the Indian Express, “Dad had viral fever and weakness the last couple of days, so we decided to admit him to the hospital.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shatrughan Sinha Denies Rumours Of Falling Off His Sofa & Undergoing Operation: 'Surgery Hui Aur...

Shatrughan Sinha Denies Rumours Of Falling Off His Sofa & Undergoing Operation: 'Surgery Hui Aur...

Munjya Enters ₹100 Crore Club, Overjoyed Sharvari Wagh Says 'Definitely Has A Nice Ring To It'

Munjya Enters ₹100 Crore Club, Overjoyed Sharvari Wagh Says 'Definitely Has A Nice Ring To It'

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey Spotted SMOKING Inside The House, Makers Overlook This Rule Break

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Ranvir Shorey Spotted SMOKING Inside The House, Makers Overlook This Rule Break

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Madhav’s Condition Critcal After Being Shot In An Encounter, Abhira &...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Madhav’s Condition Critcal After Being Shot In An Encounter, Abhira &...

Ranveer Singh Praises His 'Baby' Deepika Padukone's Performance In Kalki 2898 AD: 'You Are Beyond...

Ranveer Singh Praises His 'Baby' Deepika Padukone's Performance In Kalki 2898 AD: 'You Are Beyond...