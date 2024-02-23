Sharvari Wagh Breaks Down At Grandfather Manohar Joshi's Funeral; Visuals Surface

Sharvari Wagh Breaks Down At Grandfather Manohar Joshi's Funeral | Photos by Vijay Gohil

Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh broke down in tears at her maternal grandfather, former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Manohar Joshi's funeral. The veteran politician passed away in the wee hours on Friday (February 23) in Mumbai. He was 86. Joshi reportedly breathed his last at a hospital in the city.

Several pictures of Joshi's funeral have surfaced on social media. In one of the heartbreaking photos, Sharvari is seen breaking down as she bids goodbye to her grandfather.

Sharvari's family members and other politicians, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, his mother, and others, arrived to pay their last respects to Joshi.

Take a look at Sharvari's photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharvari, who made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, will next be seen in Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa. The movie, also starring John Abraham in the lead role, will hit the big screens on July 12. John will be seen playing a mentor to Sharvari, and the movie promises some exciting action sequences.

According to several media reports, the actress will share screen space with Alia Bhatt in YRF's spy universe.