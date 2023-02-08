Sharmila Tagore on OTT debut with Manoj Bajpayee in Gulmohar: 'Looking forward to see audience's reaction'

Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the first look poster of Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Gulmohar on Wednesday. The film is all set to release digitally on March 3, 2023.

Gulmohar is a multi-generational family drama set in the heart of the capital.

Sharmila Tagore is making her digital debut with the film. It also features Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, and Simran. It is directed by Rahul Chittella and written by Rahul and Arpita Mukherjee.

Sharmila Tagore said, "Gulmohar is a household story that is relatable to all. It is a balance between tradition and modernity and how families can bridge that gap with love and warmth. I am really looking forward to it being released on Disney+ Hotstar and to see the audience's reaction.”

Manoj Bajpayee said, "Embarking on a new challenge with the film Gulmohar, stepping out of what I am used to playing. Gulmohar is a movie that is filled with love, care and comfort. It explores the different bonds and ties that lie within a family and what makes a house a home. I can't wait for its release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 3rd, as it's the perfect movie for families to come and watch together."

Director Rahul Chitella said, "Gulmohar is a labor of love, seeded with passion, a stellar cast, and heartfelt storytelling. I'm thrilled for this story on family and home to come to the homes of the audience on Disney+ Hotstar. It's a warm hug to all."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)