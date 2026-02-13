 Sharib Hashmi's Worst Valentine's Day Date: 'Even After 20 Years My Wife Still Scolds Me Because Of That' (Exclusive)
Bad dates are part of Valentine’s Day culture, right? And that’s why The Free Press Journal asked Sharib Hashmi to tell us about their worst dates ever!

Kabir Singh BhandariUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 09:13 PM IST
This was our first Valentine’s Day after marriage, and we had planned to eat in a good restaurant. According to our financial status, we thought that we should go to a restaurant named Little Italy in Juhu, and it would be great. The restaurant had a good ambience, something we had always seen while passing by. We reached there and had to wait 1 hour for our table. When we finally did get our table, we realised that it was a vegetarian restaurant! We didn’t want to eat veg on Valentine’s Day!

After that, whichever restaurant we went to had a waiting period of 1.5 hours. Finally, we went to a Udupi restaurant in 7 Bungalows; I think it was called Blue Park.

My begum still scolds me because of that, even though it’s been over 20 years since that bad Valentine’s date!

