Sharib Hashmi's Worst Valentine's Day Date: 'Even After 20 Years My Wife Still Scolds Me Because Of That' (Exclusive) |

This was our first Valentine’s Day after marriage, and we had planned to eat in a good restaurant. According to our financial status, we thought that we should go to a restaurant named Little Italy in Juhu, and it would be great. The restaurant had a good ambience, something we had always seen while passing by. We reached there and had to wait 1 hour for our table. When we finally did get our table, we realised that it was a vegetarian restaurant! We didn’t want to eat veg on Valentine’s Day!

After that, whichever restaurant we went to had a waiting period of 1.5 hours. Finally, we went to a Udupi restaurant in 7 Bungalows; I think it was called Blue Park.

My begum still scolds me because of that, even though it’s been over 20 years since that bad Valentine’s date!