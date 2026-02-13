Adah Sharma's Worst Valentine's Day Date: 'I Told Him I've Been Collecting Human Skeletons For 150 Years' (Exclusive)

Adah Sharma |

Actors Adah Sharma and Sharib Hashmi share their worst Valentine’s Day date stories. From awkward moments to funny disasters, they tell The Free Press Journal about experiences they still remember today.

I’ve been collecting human skeletons: Adah Sharma

I have known this guy for 6 months now. We went out to watch movies and have been speaking on the phone. He has an amazing sense of humour. Recently, he asked me out for lunch and dropped me home since my house was 5 minutes away from the restaurant. I rarely connect with someone so instantly. I offered if he wanted to come upstairs. He said, “Ok, cool.” My mother and grandmother were also home. He met them both very respectfully. We were chatting at the balcony, watching the sunset. He was telling me about his dogs and then said he wanted to drink tea, but mentioned that he would make his own tea. So I said sure. We went to the kitchen.

I then saw he had taken a dabba in his hand, so I said, “Wait, not this.” He replied, “But I love sugar in my tea. Tea should be sweet.” I took that dabba and gave him another one and said, “This is sugar.”

He asked me, “If that is sugar, then what is this?” And that’s when I told him that it’s a collection of my favourite people’s teeth, powdered.

He shouted out loud, “Whose?”

“I know I’m known to have an excellent memory, but I don’t remember everyone’s names. I’ve been collecting them since 825 years.”

I then gave him another dabba and said, “Take this one. It’s my collection over the last 150 years of my favourite humans’ bones, powdered, and these names I unees-bees (1920) remember, so I can tell you.”

He then had the audacity to ask me if I planned to powder his bones and teeth today!

I told him, “I’ve known you only for 6 months and you are nice, but I don’t do such personal things with people I don’t even know well.”

He kept the cup down and ran out of my house, even leaving his shoes behind.

I mean, humans are so strange sometimes. Should I have lied? Should I have said yes, I would powder your teeth, and maybe then only would he be happy?