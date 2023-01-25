e-Paper Get App
Sharad Kelkar joins cast of Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, shares pic with Sidharth Malhotra and Nikitin Dheer

Sharad Kelkar joins cast of Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, shares pic with Sidharth Malhotra and Nikitin Dheer

Indian Police Force also features Shilpa Shetty Kundra

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Sharad Kelkar joins cast of Indian Police Force | Instagram
Actor Sharad Kelkar has joined the cast of Rohit Shetty’s much awaited cop drama Indian Police Force.

On Wednesday, Sharad shared a picture with Rohit Shetty, Siddharth Malhotra and Nikitin Dheer on Instagram and wrote, "The unbeatable FORCE🇮🇳. Thankyou @itsrohitshettysir 🤗 #indianpoliceforce @primevideoin @sidmalhotra @niktindheer @shilpashetty.

Additionally, he said, "Police force is an action-packed series with lots of action, suspense and thrill. And when it's Rohit Shetty's cop universe, it's always an anticipated one. It was really great to work under Rohit and with Siddharth and Shilpa. Now it's just the time you wait and watch till the mystery unfolds."

Indian Police Force also features Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Sharad Kelkar recently appeared in the Marathi historical epic, Har Har Mahadev that has been winning hearts. He will also be seen in the upcoming biopic on Srikant Bola titled SRI directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

article-image

