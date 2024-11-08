'Shameless Filthy Thief': Singer Accuses T-Series, Sachet-Parampara Of 'Blatantly Stealing' Her Husband's Song For Do Patti

Singer Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar has accused T-Series, and singer-couple Sachet and Parampara of 'stealing' her husband's song for Kajol and Kriti Sanon's film Do Patti (Maiyya). She took to her social media accounts to slam the makers and called them 'shameless' and 'filthy' thieves.

Tagging the official social media account of Sachet, Parampara and T-Series, Nilanjana wrote, "Kindly report this company as well as Sachet-Parampara for they have blatantly and without permission or any legal action, used my husband Rajarshi Mitter's track in their pukish Bollywood movie's song named Maiyya. (Do Patti)."

Lashing out at them, the singer added, "I am asking all my fellow musicians and artists to shame this music director and the entire joker T-series music company! How dare you guys even do this?! If you can't make music then don't steal it you useless buggers! Shame on you guys. Shame shame shame! Sachet Tandon I am speaking directly to you, you shameless filthy thief! How dare you not even ask for the rights from my husband?! You thief! Go to hell."

The singer also shared screenshot of the messages she sent to Sachet on Instagram. "Don't be a coward. Speak up. The entire world knows the truth," she wrote.

Take a look at her messages here:

In another story, she shared a picture of Sachet and wrote, "I feel ANGRY! I am furious! And I will see the end of this. Just the mere sight of him is making me want to puke all over him! I will come haunt you in ways you'll never have imagined. You fraud."

"This is the face of the guy who shamelessly stole from my husband's backing track and put it in his own Bollywood song," she added.

Neither T-series nor Sachet-Parampara reacted to the accusations yet.

Last week, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui had also criticised the makers of Do Patti for recreating the classic song, Akhiyaan De Kol, in the film. The song, originally sung by legendary Pakistani singer Reshma, has been revamped with peppy beats, and Adnan seems to have taken a dislike for it.

In the song, Kriti can be seen showing off her killer moves in a red latex bodycon outfit. The new version has been sung by Shilpa Rao.

Adnan took to his X account to slam the song. He wrote, "Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend. Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the legacy she left behind. Her music deserves to be treated with the dignity it commands, not reduced to just another sordid ripoff."

Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend. Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the legacy she left behind. Her music deserves to be treated with the dignity it commands, not reduced to just another sordid ripoff. pic.twitter.com/aNBLHIjGvB — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 20, 2024

With Do Patti, Kriti made her debut as a producer. She was also seen in a double role for the first time. The film starred Kajol as a police officer and Shaheer Sheikh as Kriti's husband.

The film released on Netflix on October 25.