'Shameful, Disgusting': Abdu Rozik Criticised For Pulling Goat In Bakri Eid Video

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik was criticised by social media users on Monday after he shared a video to wish his followers on the auspicious occasion of Bakri Eid. Netizens accused the Tajik singer of 'promoting animal cruelty' and also urged him to not kill the animal on the festival.

Abdu took to his Instagram handle to share a video in which he can be seen wishing his fans "Eid Mubarak". As the video proceeded, the singer was seen pulling the animal which looked reluctant to move.

The video did not go down well with his followers and netizens urged him to not sacrifice the animal on the festival. "Such a shameful post ...as a celebrity you have some responsibility to not promote cruelty towards animals...absolutely disgusting!" a user commented, while another wrote, "Be kind to animals pls. Sacrifice doesn't mean kill animals."

Abdu has not reacted to the comments yet.

Meanwhile, the singer was earlier set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Amira in July this year, however, he later shared that the wedding had to be postponed.

Abdu shared that he has been offered his first ever title boxing fight and that it is scheduled to be held a day before the date that he had fixed for his wedding.

"After so many good things happening this year for my career and my love life, unfortunately, I have to postpone the wedding as this match will give us huge financial security for the future," he wrote.

Abdu also claimed that Salman Khan will be attending his wedding in Dubai whenever it happens.