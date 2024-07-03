Shalini Shares Photo With hubby Ajith From Hospital, Fans concerned

Former actor Shalini Ajith Kumar shared a picture with her husband Ajith on social media, and as soon as the picture surfaced on the internet it raised concern among many fans. In the photo, we can see Shalini dressed in a hospital gown, and Ajith sitting next to her. The duo were all smiling as they posed for the lens.

The duo always amaze fans with their smiling pictures on social media, however, this time they are concerned about Shalini's health, and the latest picture is raising all the eyebrows. Sharing the picture on social media, Shalini wrote, "Love you forever."

Fans Concerned About Shalini

Shalini's picture with Ajith on social media was dressed in a hospital gown with tags around her wrist, holding Ajith’s hand. She didn't say why she was in the hospital, despite the couple's grins indicating she's doing better now.

As soon as she dropped the pictures, fans immediately left comments under the post, concerned for her health. One fan wrote, "Get Well Soon Mam. Our AK Will Always Be With You. Love you Ajith Kumar for being there for her.”

"What's happened Anni @shaliniajithkumar2022. Get well Soon Take care, Anni," another user wrote.

While one user commented, "Get well soon Shalini ma'am.”

A source told India Today, that Shalini underwent minor surgery in Chennai. Ajith has taken a break from his shooting schedule of Vidaamuyarchi in Azerbaijan. As per the sources, “It's too personal, so let's not get into the details. But she underwent surgery and is doing fine now. There's a possibility that an official statement might be shared in a day or two.”

Ajith has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Magizh Thirumeni. His other action film Vidaamuyarchi is likely to be released later this year. The film also stars Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Arav. He also has another film Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly.