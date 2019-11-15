Shahid Kapoor's ginormous sunglasses prove he's got some swag

Bollywood’s most stylish superstar Shahid Kapoor can hardly have a fashion faux pass. The Kabir Singh actor was recently spotted exiting from his gym along with wife Mira Kapoor. However, it were Shahid’s ginormous sunglasses that are absolutely unmissable.
Clad in an all black workout wear, the Padmaavat star rocked some uber cool shades and boy we’re in love with his upgraded fashion sense.
Mira on the other hand looked her stylish best, with some teal leggings, and a black strappy t-back.
Shahid Kapoor, who will be seen playing a cricketer in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Jersey.
Jersey is the story of Arjun, a late bloomer in cricket at the age of 36, who feels the urge to prove himself to the world and his son. But, his age poses a challenge. The sports film is an emotional drama, and is slated to open in August 2020.
Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who was also the director of the Telugu version of the film, starring Nani.
