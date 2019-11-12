Sorry Shahid Kapoor, but the woman in red saree is stealing all your thunder

Bollywood actors getting mobbed by fans isn’t a new story. Often celebs oblige and sometimes even ask their security to allow fans to interact for a brief moment. But have you come across one that managed to steal a superstar’s thunder on a similar occasion?
Shahid Kapoor was recently spotted by the paparazzi at Juhu in Mumbai. The actor was also surrounded by fans, who were blocking the way for pictures, as he headed toward his car. However, it was a woman wearing a red saree, who struggled her way amid the mob, and managed to take a picture. Shahid was generous enough to pose with the fans, who smiled their way through the reel.
On work front, Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. His next is Jersey, a remake of a Telugu blockbuster. For the film, he has also started taking cricket lessons. "It took me some time to decide what to do next after 'Kabir Singh'. But the minute I saw 'Jersey'. I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful, inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply," Shahid said in a statement to PTI.
The shoot of the film will start by the end of this month in Chandigarh. The movie will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the critically- acclaimed and commercially successful original. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju, the film is releasing on August 28, 2020.
