Sorry Shahid Kapoor, but the woman in red saree is stealing all your thunder

Bollywood actors getting mobbed by fans isn’t a new story. Often celebs oblige and sometimes even ask their security to allow fans to interact for a brief moment. But have you come across one that managed to steal a superstar’s thunder on a similar occasion?

Shahid Kapoor was recently spotted by the paparazzi at Juhu in Mumbai. The actor was also surrounded by fans, who were blocking the way for pictures, as he headed toward his car. However, it was a woman wearing a red saree, who struggled her way amid the mob, and managed to take a picture. Shahid was generous enough to pose with the fans, who smiled their way through the reel.